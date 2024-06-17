Previous
Siena by kwind
Siena

We did a Best of Tuscany tour today and got to spend two hours in Siena. I believe this structure is the town hall.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Pat Knowles
Beautiful brick work & a great POV.
June 17th, 2024  
gloria jones
Wow...Terrific pov, leading line, architectural details
June 17th, 2024  
