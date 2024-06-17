Sign up
Previous
Photo 4330
Siena
We did a Best of Tuscany tour today and got to spend two hours in Siena. I believe this structure is the town hall.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4764
photos
330
followers
141
following
1186% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2024 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful brick work & a great POV.
June 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Terrific pov, leading line, architectural details
June 17th, 2024
