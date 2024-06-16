Previous
Vernazza by kwind
Vernazza

The beautiful village of Vernazza as seen from the top of the castle.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dianne
Picture postcard!
June 16th, 2024  
gloria jones
Brilliant pov...This such a gorgeous image.
June 16th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Wow Beautiful POV!
June 16th, 2024  
Rob Z
I just love how you've shown this!
June 16th, 2024  
