Previous
Photo 4329
Vernazza
The beautiful village of Vernazza as seen from the top of the castle.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
4
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4763
photos
330
followers
141
following
1186% complete
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th June 2024 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Picture postcard!
June 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant pov...This such a gorgeous image.
June 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow Beautiful POV!
June 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I just love how you've shown this!
June 16th, 2024
