Previous
Photo 4328
Can you spot us???
Today is our 33rd wedding anniversary. We spent it on tour in the French Riviera. This was taken in front of the Monte Carlo casino.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4762
photos
330
followers
141
following
1185% complete
View this month »
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
4328
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th June 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture… congratulations to you both! Fabulous…
June 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I see you! Happy anniversary. We were there for my Hubby’s 40th back in 2000. I won £200 in the casino playing roulette! Hope you had a lovely time. Monte Carlo is fab fun.
June 15th, 2024
