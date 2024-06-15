Previous
Can you spot us??? by kwind
Photo 4328

Can you spot us???

Today is our 33rd wedding anniversary. We spent it on tour in the French Riviera. This was taken in front of the Monte Carlo casino.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful capture… congratulations to you both! Fabulous…
June 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I see you! Happy anniversary. We were there for my Hubby’s 40th back in 2000. I won £200 in the casino playing roulette! Hope you had a lovely time. Monte Carlo is fab fun.
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise