Previous
Barcelona by kwind
Photo 4327

Barcelona

Today’s port of call is Barcelona. We were here exactly a year ago for five days so today we just did a quick walk around through the Gothic Quarter and used the rest of the day as a rest day!
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful B&W shot.
June 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful street scene.
June 14th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful in black and white
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise