Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4327
Barcelona
Today’s port of call is Barcelona. We were here exactly a year ago for five days so today we just did a quick walk around through the Gothic Quarter and used the rest of the day as a rest day!
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4761
photos
329
followers
141
following
1185% complete
View this month »
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2024 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful B&W shot.
June 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful street scene.
June 14th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful in black and white
June 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close