MALTA by kwind
MALTA

I turned 55 years old today and got to spend my birthday in a new country. Malta!! I quite liked it.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
julia ace
Happy Birthday. .Impressive view..
June 12th, 2024  
