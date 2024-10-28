Previous
Interlaken by kwind
Photo 4459

Interlaken

We spent an afternoon in the town of Interlaken. The water colour was amazing!!
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene
October 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful setting, I love the water and colours.
October 29th, 2024  
