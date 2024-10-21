Sign up
Previous
Photo 4452
Leaving Zermatt
We got to the train station early and found a seat and luggage storage. I went for a little walk and got this shot of my daughter reading her book.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4886
photos
317
followers
139
following
1219% complete
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th October 2024 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Lou Ann
ace
What a wonderful portrait, really. 🥰
October 22nd, 2024
