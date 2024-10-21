Previous
Leaving Zermatt by kwind
Photo 4452

Leaving Zermatt

We got to the train station early and found a seat and luggage storage. I went for a little walk and got this shot of my daughter reading her book.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful portrait, really. 🥰
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise