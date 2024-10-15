Previous
Almost Home by kwind
Photo 4446

Almost Home

I took this on our third and final flight today as we make our way home from our Switzerland and France trip.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Nice light and they must have cleaned the windows!
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise