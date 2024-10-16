Lion of Lucerne

I'm home from my trip but going to continue sharing images. This Lion Monument, which is nestled in a rocky grotto in a charming park setting, was unveiled in 1821. The dying lion of Lucerne was sculpted from the living rock of the cliff and commemorates the Swiss guardsmen who died in 1792 during the French Revolution. The most mournful and moving piece of stone in the world invites you to journey back through time. Photos really don't do the place justice. It was particularly pretty with the fall foliage.