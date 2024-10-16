Previous
Lion of Lucerne by kwind
Lion of Lucerne

I'm home from my trip but going to continue sharing images. This Lion Monument, which is nestled in a rocky grotto in a charming park setting, was unveiled in 1821. The dying lion of Lucerne was sculpted from the living rock of the cliff and commemorates the Swiss guardsmen who died in 1792 during the French Revolution. The most mournful and moving piece of stone in the world invites you to journey back through time. Photos really don't do the place justice. It was particularly pretty with the fall foliage.
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of this fabulous historical sculpture
October 17th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Wow! What a capture. Fav.
October 17th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful image!
October 17th, 2024  
