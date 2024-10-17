Sign up
Photo 4448
Cow Parade
While in Switzerland we happened upon a cow parade. We were so excited to see the decorated cows making their annual migration down from the mountaintops.
17th Oct 24
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
*lynn
Can't help but smile at the decorated cows! Very cool!
October 18th, 2024
Susan Klassen
Very cool capture! I've heard about the Swiss cows.
October 18th, 2024
Diana
Fabulous capture of this annual event, I love the flower decorations.
October 18th, 2024
