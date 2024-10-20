Sign up
Photo 4451
Matterhorn
We spent less than 24 hours in Zermatt but we were lucky enough to almost see the entire Matterhorn.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
