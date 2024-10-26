Previous
Another from our Walk by kwind
Another from our Walk

Our downhill walk from Murren to Gimmelwald was one of my favourite all time trip activities. The scenery was so pretty!
26th October 2024

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones
Wow...What a great capture!
October 27th, 2024  
Barb
A BIG WOW!!! Absolutely gorgeous!
October 27th, 2024  
Kathy A
Gorgeous countryside
October 27th, 2024  
eDorre
Stunning
October 27th, 2024  
Diana
Wonderful capture of this magnificent view.
October 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
stupendous!
October 27th, 2024  
leggzy
Wonderful view & capture.
October 27th, 2024  
Lois
Wowza! Fabulous scenery!
October 27th, 2024  
