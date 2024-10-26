Sign up
Previous
Photo 4457
Another from our Walk
Our downhill walk from Murren to Gimmelwald was one of my favourite all time trip activities. The scenery was so pretty!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
8
6
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4891
photos
319
followers
139
following
1221% complete
View this month »
Views
27
Comments
8
8
Fav's
6
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th October 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wow...What a great capture!
October 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
A BIG WOW!!! Absolutely gorgeous!
October 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous countryside
October 27th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Stunning
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this magnificent view.
October 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stupendous!
October 27th, 2024
leggzy
ace
Wonderful view & capture.
October 27th, 2024
Lois
ace
Wowza! Fabulous scenery!
October 27th, 2024
