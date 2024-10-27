Previous
Lauterbrunnen by kwind
Photo 4458

Lauterbrunnen

After our walk from Murren to Gimmelwald (last two photos) we took a cable car into the valley and then caught a bus to the village of Lauterbrunen. It is known for this giant waterfall and it's beautiful cemetery.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

KWind

LManning (Laura) ace
An incredible spot to spend eternity.
October 28th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful pov
October 28th, 2024  
