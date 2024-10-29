Previous
Colmar Plants by kwind
Colmar Plants

We had a day and a half in Colmar, France. I came across these healthy looking plants and thought they were quite photogenic.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre ace
So pretty and neat POV
October 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
They do look lovely.
October 30th, 2024  
