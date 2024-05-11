Sign up
Photo 4297
Northern lights
My first time ever seeing the northern lights last night! It was an amazing experience!!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
4
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4731
photos
332
followers
142
following
1177% complete
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th May 2024 11:23pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, awesome.
May 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Omw this is so awesome, what a wonderful capture and experience!
May 11th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
May 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...So superb.
May 11th, 2024
