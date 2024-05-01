Previous
Moving by kwind
Moving

Diary shot: Our kids have sold their house and we started moving things to their new place today. Gus and Griffin were a tad confused and climbed in with some plants.
KWind

Sand Lily ace
Great capture.
May 2nd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Poor guys
May 2nd, 2024  
