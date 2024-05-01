Sign up
Previous
Photo 4289
Moving
Diary shot: Our kids have sold their house and we started moving things to their new place today. Gus and Griffin were a tad confused and climbed in with some plants.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4723
photos
333
followers
142
following
Sand Lily
ace
Great capture.
May 2nd, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Poor guys
May 2nd, 2024
