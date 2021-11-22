Previous
Next
Leafy Textures by kwind
Photo 3423

Leafy Textures

22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
937% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Like the color and textures!
November 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
wonderful focus and dof, lovely textures too.
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise