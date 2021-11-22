Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3423
Leafy Textures
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3857
photos
417
followers
185
following
937% complete
View this month »
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th November 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Like the color and textures!
November 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
wonderful focus and dof, lovely textures too.
November 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close