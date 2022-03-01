Previous
Month of Hearts 2022 by kwind
Month of Hearts 2022

My final heart shot until next year! A heart collage of my February hearts! Thanks for all the comments and favs along the way.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sporen Maken
Nice collage of your heart project! Well done.
March 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous way to end your month of hearts, a heart full of beautiful shots.
March 1st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful and beautifully arranged
March 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
What a beautiful beautiful collge
March 1st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful month of hearts images, KWind. I really enjoyed them all.
March 1st, 2022  
