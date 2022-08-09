Previous
Gus on the Beach by kwind
Photo 3680

Gus on the Beach

Gus came over for a playdate today. We spent considerable time at the beach today!
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Kathy A
Wow, such a fabulous photo! He looks ginormous!
August 10th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Amazing sweet shot and reflection! How nice he likes the beach.
August 10th, 2022  
PhylM-S
love love love this shot! so much to love about it - esp the subject.
August 10th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz
So nice, looks like a very large cat from this perspective. I love ginger tigers.
August 10th, 2022  
Babs
He must really enjoy his visits.
August 10th, 2022  
