Photo 3680
Gus on the Beach
Gus came over for a playdate today. We spent considerable time at the beach today!
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
5
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4114
photos
397
followers
171
following
1008% complete
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th August 2022 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Wow, such a fabulous photo! He looks ginormous!
August 10th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Amazing sweet shot and reflection! How nice he likes the beach.
August 10th, 2022
PhylM-S
ace
love love love this shot! so much to love about it - esp the subject.
August 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
So nice, looks like a very large cat from this perspective. I love ginger tigers.
August 10th, 2022
Babs
ace
He must really enjoy his visits.
August 10th, 2022
