grasshopper by kwind
Photo 3708

grasshopper

Rather impressed with the macro abilities of my iPhone 13! Found this guy clinging to the side of our boat house.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
Wow, a great macro!
September 7th, 2022  
summerfield ace
i'm impressed, too! aces!
September 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible details!
September 7th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Amazing close up and details
September 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wonderful details!
September 7th, 2022  
