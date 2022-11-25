Sign up
Photo 3786
Adopt Me!!
We went to a pet store today and there were several kittens up for adoption. The store works with a local non-profit that helps abandoned cats. This little one caught my attention but we didn't bring him home. He was so cute!!
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
1
1
3786
Corinne C
ace
Cute!
November 26th, 2022
