Adopt Me!! by kwind
Photo 3786

Adopt Me!!

We went to a pet store today and there were several kittens up for adoption. The store works with a local non-profit that helps abandoned cats. This little one caught my attention but we didn't bring him home. He was so cute!!
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
Cute!
November 26th, 2022  
