La Pedrera Door by kwind
La Pedrera Door

On the ground floor of the building from the last two days we passed this amazing door and ceiling.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Maggiemae ace
So beautiful to see - the architect must be famous!
July 15th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
That is amazing, I agree
July 15th, 2023  
