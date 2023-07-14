Sign up
Previous
Photo 4011
La Pedrera Door
On the ground floor of the building from the last two days we passed this amazing door and ceiling.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4445
photos
366
followers
155
following
1098% complete
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2023 10:05am
Maggiemae
ace
So beautiful to see - the architect must be famous!
July 15th, 2023
Julie Ryan
That is amazing, I agree
July 15th, 2023
