Friday by kwind
Photo 4071

Friday

I took this from my bed! So much colour this Friday morning!
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture, love the shapes and colours.
September 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous!
September 15th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and I love your viewpoint.
September 15th, 2023  
narayani ace
I don’t think I’d ever leave the bed!
September 15th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely to wake up to.
September 15th, 2023  
