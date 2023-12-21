Previous
Found Rocks by kwind
Found Rocks

I went for a walk along the seawalk a few days ago and discovered this collection of painted rocks. Not sure what the story was. I thought they were quite attractive and worth a photo.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, I have never seen anything like it.
December 22nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, they are very pretty.
December 22nd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Those are cool and so well painted.
December 22nd, 2023  
Liz Gooster
So delicate - and also intriguing!
December 22nd, 2023  
Agnes ace
Fantastic
December 22nd, 2023  
