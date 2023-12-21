Sign up
Photo 4161
Found Rocks
I went for a walk along the seawalk a few days ago and discovered this collection of painted rocks. Not sure what the story was. I thought they were quite attractive and worth a photo.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2023 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, I have never seen anything like it.
December 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, they are very pretty.
December 22nd, 2023
Linda Godwin
Those are cool and so well painted.
December 22nd, 2023
Liz Gooster
So delicate - and also intriguing!
December 22nd, 2023
Agnes
ace
Fantastic
December 22nd, 2023
