Sandstone by kwind
Photo 4179

Sandstone

I found this cool sandstone rock feature while exploring at the cabin yesterday.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Taffy ace
Reminds me of Death Valley -- except for all the wanter. Very interesting landscape!
January 9th, 2024  
Jen ace
Very cool!
January 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Awesome pov
January 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful!
January 9th, 2024  
narayani ace
That’s very cool and great photo
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture.
January 9th, 2024  
