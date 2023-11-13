Previous
IMG_4404 by kyfto
212 / 365

IMG_4404

13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

John Lapthorn

@kyfto
Emigrated to New Zealand Dec 2016.
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Lapthorn
I think I should have pruned it a bit more in spring.
November 13th, 2023  
John Lapthorn
Is it ok to trim it now? (Summer here)
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise