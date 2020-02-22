Sign up
Photo 2317
FOR 2020 - Day 22.
Flash of Red & monthly theme entry. In the NI Science Festival I attended a Shore Survey workshop and decided to convert this photo of the display at it to B&W as today's still-life.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
4047X
Taken
22nd February 2020 11:03am
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
