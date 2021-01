Get Pushed 441 challenge entry. April @aecasey said "Hi partner! Apologies for the delay in issuing your challenge. Your challenge is to capture a photograph emphasizing leading lines. With lockdown I wasn't sure you would be able to look for leading lines in a landscape, so here's an article that shows the use of leading lines in other genres as well as landscape: https://clickitupanotch.com/leading-lines-composition/"