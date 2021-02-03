Previous
Next
Tag Challenge 176. by la_photographic
Photo 2662

Tag Challenge 176.

FoR and Tag challenge 176 entry - garden, butterfly, black & white. I drew a butterfly shape on a piece of paper and cut out the inside of my drawing which I held over my phone when I took this photo & converted it to B&W.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Clever idea and such sharp focus throghbtge cut out
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise