Photo 2662
Tag Challenge 176.
FoR and Tag challenge 176 entry - garden, butterfly, black & white. I drew a butterfly shape on a piece of paper and cut out the inside of my drawing which I held over my phone when I took this photo & converted it to B&W.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
4047X
Taken
3rd February 2021 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tag-challenge-176
JackieR
ace
Clever idea and such sharp focus throghbtge cut out
February 3rd, 2021
