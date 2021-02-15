Sign up
Photo 2675
Album Cover 4
Album Cover 123, FoR 2021 - Week 3 & Get Pushed 447 entry. Northy
@northy
said "We're paired for get-pushed this coming week... how about taking inspiration from triangles... find something that's a triangle - or many triangles - to shoot."
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
2
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3018
photos
74
followers
194
following
732% complete
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
55
2670
56
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSLR-A200
Taken
15th February 2021 8:47am
Tags
for2021
,
albumcoverchallenge123
,
get-pushed-447
Laura
ace
@northy
Hope you like this Northy.
February 16th, 2021
Lin
ace
Nicely done.
February 16th, 2021
