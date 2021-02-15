Previous
Album Cover 4 by la_photographic
Album Cover 4

Album Cover 123, FoR 2021 - Week 3 & Get Pushed 447 entry. Northy @northy said "We're paired for get-pushed this coming week... how about taking inspiration from triangles... find something that's a triangle - or many triangles - to shoot."
15th February 2021

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura
@northy Hope you like this Northy.
February 16th, 2021  
Lin
Nicely done.
February 16th, 2021  
