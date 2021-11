IMG_20211119_083802

52 week challenge - daily routine & Get Pushed challenge. Linda Although this is not part of my daily routine it is a weekly routine as every Friday I work in the office in Belfast and get the train in. Linda said "Since you love landscape how about moving from reality to surreal found in nature. https://fineartamerica.com/art/photographs/surreal+nature?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5dnw7cGg9AIVg56GCh25uQL7EAAYASAAEgLaxvD_BwE". This is the view from the train taken with my phone.