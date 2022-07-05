Sign up
Photo 3123
IMG_20220705_155537
Get Pushed challenge. Kathy
@randystreat
said "How about a shot of something you are doing to care for yourself while you're ill." I am keeping myself hydrated and sleeping a lot. I feel less tired now.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3535
photos
62
followers
171
following
855% complete
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
4047X
Taken
5th July 2022 3:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Laura
ace
@randystreat
Hope you like this Kathy.
July 5th, 2022
