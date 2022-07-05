Previous
IMG_20220705_155537 by la_photographic
Photo 3123

IMG_20220705_155537

Get Pushed challenge. Kathy @randystreat said "How about a shot of something you are doing to care for yourself while you're ill." I am keeping myself hydrated and sleeping a lot. I feel less tired now.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Laura

@la_photographic
Laura
Photo Details

Laura ace
@randystreat Hope you like this Kathy.
July 5th, 2022  
