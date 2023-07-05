Sign up
Photo 3386
IMG_20230707_083422
Get Pushed challenge entry. Susan
@wakelys
said "Hi Laura. We are get pushed partners this week. Please can you find some reflections."
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3858
photos
53
followers
160
following
928% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
7th July 2023 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-570
Laura
ace
@wakelys
Hope you like this Susan. The next couple of photos are from this train shelter.
July 9th, 2023
