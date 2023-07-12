Sign up
Photo 3393
IMG_20230713_200607
Get Pushed 571 challenge entry. Annie
@annied
said "For get pushed what about patterns in nature?"
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Laura
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Tags
get-pushed-571
@annied
Hope you like this Annie.
July 18th, 2023
