Photo 3412
GridArt_20230805_213839118
Abstract August & Get Pushed 574 challenge entry. Annie
@annied
said "for your challenge how about architecture?"
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Laura
@la_photographic
Tags
abstractaug2023
,
get-pushed-574
Susan Wakely
ace
A busy building site.
August 5th, 2023
Laura
ace
@annied
Hope you like this Annie.
August 5th, 2023
