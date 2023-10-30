Previous
IMG_20231102_090515~3 by la_photographic
Get Pushed 587 challenge entry. Northy @northy said "Hi Laura, we’re paired for get pushed this week…. For your challenge, find two objects that are completely different and photograph them in an interesting and cohesive way…."
30th October 2023

Laura

@northy Hope you like this photo of a fungus and a rock.
November 6th, 2023  
