Photo 3632
IMG_20240401_114035
One object April & 52 Week Challenge - Week 14: Sparks joy entry. Lotte on train to Dublin.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4151
photos
53
followers
161
following
995% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
1st April 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w14
,
30-shots2024
,
year 13 - day 92
