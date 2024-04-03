Previous
GridArt_20240404_085612380 by la_photographic
Photo 3634

GridArt_20240404_085612380

One object April 52 Week Challenge entry: Sparks joy & Get Pushed challenge entry. A triptych of Lotte enjoying the River Liffey in Dublin. One from a quay near a theatre, the second from a bridge and the last on a river cruise.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice triptych of Lottie.
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise