Previous
Next
IMG_20240506_162837~3 by la_photographic
Photo 3666

IMG_20240506_162837~3

May half & half and Get Pushed 613 challenge entry. Delwyn @dkbarnett said "How about a high contrast black and white image. Thanks, Delwyn"
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@dkbarnett Hope you like this Delwyn.
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise