Previous
Next
Weekly Challenge - "Repair shop." by la_photographic
90 / 365

Weekly Challenge - "Repair shop."

In the 1st weekly challenge of 2020 with 64 million artists I was asked to repair something. I stapled torn material together - I have trouble sewing.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise