Previous
Next
Head Ducks by labpotter
Photo 1823

Head Ducks

I love ducks! We finally learned head ducks and I'm 100% here for them!
16th July 2019 16th Jul 19

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise