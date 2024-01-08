Previous
Peeling Oranges by labpotter
Photo 3190

Peeling Oranges

Hope amazed me by peeling her cutie in one big strip and I had never seen that before. So obviously I had to try. Frist attempt on top lol.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

