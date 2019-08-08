Previous
Next
Kinda gross by labpotter
Photo 1846

Kinda gross

We took Jedi to RAZZíS PIZZERíA and we were sat by the windows and this was my view just outside the window. Kinda gross but the pizza was actually pretty good.
8th August 2019 8th Aug 19

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
650% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise