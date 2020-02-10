Previous
Wings and Pretzles by labpotter
Photo 1861

Wings and Pretzles

When Rich plays magic at Tap House he brings me pretzels because they are my favorite!
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area
