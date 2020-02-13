Previous
MapMyRun Error by labpotter
Photo 1864

MapMyRun Error

Finally did my dreaded 8 miles! I accidentally started Map my Run with my tracker set to treadmill and didn't realize until just shy of a mile. I stopped, fixed my tracker, and finished another 7 miles.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area
