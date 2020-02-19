Previous
Always a Brides Maid by labpotter
Photo 1871

Always a Brides Maid

STEPHANIE ASKED ME TO BE A BRIDES MAID!!! She was so amazing, she mailed me a bag with a wonderful letter to ask me to be her brides maid.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Leslie

