LATE
Rich took my car keys with him to work... This is what it would have cost me to make it to work on time (9am start) Instead I was about 30 minutes late, took a bus about half way and then Uber-ed the other half for only about $20.
23rd February 2020
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
