Photo 1895
Reverse
My parents got me a rearview camera for Christmas, and it was delayed getting for me, and I was delayed in getting it set up. We tested to make sure everything was working in the living room.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
0
0
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
2306
photos
1
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
15th March 2020 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
