Photo 1901
WFM
It's official, we're working from home now. We just packed our work computers into our cars and went home. There were not enough headsets so I can't take calls yet.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
Leslie
ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
