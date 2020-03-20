Previous
WFM by labpotter
It's official, we're working from home now. We just packed our work computers into our cars and went home. There were not enough headsets so I can't take calls yet.
20th March 2020

Leslie

@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
