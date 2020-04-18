Previous
Finally - Morefish! by labpotter
Finally - Morefish!

I have been so frustrated by Rich catching these all the time and keeping them in his house in these GIANT tanks. Finally caught one, you better believe I'm putting it on display.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Leslie

ace
@labpotter
I'm a proud graduate of Michigan State University who lives in the Seattle area I've taken a few photography classes but for me this is really...
